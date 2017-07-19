Scattered storms, increasing clouds for Wednesday

FORT MYERS, Fla. There will be a high of 90 degrees with increasing cloud cover and scattered storms Wednesday, meteorologist Matt Devitt said.

Areas of Southwest Florida can expect stronger scattered storms with gusty winds throughout the morning along the coast, Devitt said. They will then move inland throughout the course of the day.

“So just like your Monday and Tuesday, we’re going to start with your best chance of rain along the coast, and then those showers and storms as we see a breeze along the Gulf, that’s going to push them inland including around late this morning towards this afternoon,” Devitt said.

