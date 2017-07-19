Photos, videos, documents released on Sievers murder suspect

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. “Death,” “destruction” and “murder.”

Those words are tattooed in a symbol on the chest of a man facing first-degree murder charges in the killing of prominent Southwest Florida doctor Teresa Sievers, as shown in a new photo released Wednesday. A tattoo of Jimmie Rodgers’ back contains a devil-like figure and the word “beware,” another photo shows.

They’re among a collection of photos, videos and phone records released Thursday pertaining to the June 2015 murder. Investigators believe Rodgers was one of two men who carried out a murder plot masterminded by Mark Sievers, the husband of the slain doctor.

Another photo shows a phone case found in a wooded area. Rodgers told his girlfriend to throw pieces of a phone out a car window because it contained photos of potentially incriminating evidence, documents show.

Also released were thousands of pages of the Sievers’ bank statements and financial records. Investigators believe Mark Sievers wanted his wife dead so he could get his hands on her more than $4 million life insurance policy.