Man tells Cape clerk he wants to get drunk, kill ex-coworkers

CAPE CORAL, Fla. A man told a store clerk he wanted to get drunk and kill his former co-workers, the Cape Coral Police Department said.

The suspect bought a drink at around 8 p.m. Monday at Friendly Frankie’s Liquor Store on 106 Hancock Bridge Parkway West, police said. The suspect did not say where he worked but stated he was recently fired.

The suspect did not threaten the store employee or the liquor store, police said.

The man was described to be about 50 years old and was last seen wearing a button down shirt with a tropical design, police said. It is unclear if he left the store on foot or in a vehicle.

Anyone with information should call the Cape Coral Police Department at 239-574-3223 or submit an anonymous tip at www.capecops.com/tips.