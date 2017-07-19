Lehigh kidnapping, sexual assault suspects receive $500K bond

FORT MYERS, Fla. Two people arrested in connection to a kidnapping and sexual assault in Lehigh Acres received a combined bond of $500,000 Wednesday morning.

Manuel Escobar, 32, is accused of kidnapping, beating, and sexually assaulting a pregnant woman over the course of 11 days, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said. Escobar’s girlfriend, Talhia Ortiz, 23, is 34 weeks pregnant and is accused of participating in the incident.

Escobar and Ortiz face kidnapping and sexual battery charges, according to an arrest report. Ortiz’s bond was set at $200,000.

Escobar is facing additional charges of aggravated battery knowing the victim is pregnant, battery by strangulation, aggravated assault with a weapon, and depriving the victim of access to 911, according to a report.

His bond was set at $300,000 and he must stay away from the victim and the victims family.

Escobar allegedly kidnapped the pregnant victim and her daughter on July 6 after finding a picture of the victim with another man on her phone, according to the report.

He then took them to his home on the 1200 block of Truman Avenue in Lehigh Acres, and held them against her will, according to the report. He also threatened the victim with mutilation, and death if she tried to leave.

The victim was able to escape on July 17 when Escobar went to work without his keys, according to the report. Her condition is unclear.

Their next scheduled court appearance is on Aug. 21.