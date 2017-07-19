Fort Myers home reignites overnight following deadly fire

FORT MYERS, Fla. A deadly house fire reignited early Wednesday morning near Metro Parkway, the South Trail Fire & Rescue District said.

Firefighters are canvassing the area of the house following the flare up around 1:30 a.m. at the 6000 block of Scott Lane.

The blaze left one person dead Tuesday, officials said. The flames of the original fire began burning around 11 a.m., and firefighters were able to extinguish the flames just before 12 p.m.

The victim’s identity and the circumstances leading up to the fire were unclear.

No further information was immediately available.