Downed power lines block Davis Blvd. in East Naples

Published: July 19, 2017 5:19 PM EDT
Updated: July 19, 2017 6:14 PM EDT
Photo via the Collier County Sheriff's Office.

EAST NAPLES, Fla. Downed power lines have closed Davis Boulevard between Santa Barbara Boulevard and County Barn Road, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday afternoon.

Davis is blocked in both directions. The closure is expected to last until about 7 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

No further information is immediately available.