Downed power lines block Davis Blvd. in East Naples

EAST NAPLES, Fla. Downed power lines have closed Davis Boulevard between Santa Barbara Boulevard and County Barn Road, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday afternoon.

Davis is blocked in both directions. The closure is expected to last until about 7 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

The scene on Davis Blvd., which is closed betw Santa Barbara Blvd and County Barn Rd due to a downed power line pic.twitter.com/OKB0fuLG13 — CollierCountySheriff (@CollierSheriff) July 19, 2017

No further information is immediately available.