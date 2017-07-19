Crash blocks State Road 80 near Buckingham Road

Published: July 19, 2017 4:18 PM EDT
Updated: July 19, 2017 4:28 PM EDT

FORT MYERS SHORES, Fla. A crash has blocked eastbound State Road 80 near Buckingham Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The wreck took place around 4 p.m. in front of the McDonald’s at 14551 State Road 80, the FHP said.

At least one person was hurt. A medical helicopter took off with that person aboard.

The injured person was on a dirt bike that collided with a white Audi, witnesses said.

No further information is immediately available.

Reporter:John-Carlos Estrada
JohnCarlos_WINK
Writer:Chuck Myron