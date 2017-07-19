Colorado man arrested in fatal Cape Coral DUI crash

CAPE CORAL, Fla. A 54-year-old man was arrested Tuesday afternoon in connection to a deadly DUI crash on Pine Island Road, the Cape Coral Police Department said.

David Patrick McDonough, of Pagosa Springs, Colorado, was driving a truck east in a turn lane on Pine Island Road, police said. McDonough got in the path of a motorcyclist after he made a left turn into the German American Social Club driveway.

Charles Thomas Duffy, 52, of Cape Coral, was traveling west on Pine Island Road and struck the passenger door of the truck, police said. Duffy, who was not wearing a helmet, was transported to a local hospital, but later succumbed to his injuries.

McDonough remained at the Lee County Jail Wednesday morning and faces a DUI manslaughter charge, police said. McDonough’s bond was set at $200,000.

He is scheduled to appear in court on August 21 at 8:30 a.m.