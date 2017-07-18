Victim’s friend disputes self-defense claim in Bokeelia shooting

FORT MYERS, Fla. A friend of a man who was shot by a neighbor who claims self-defense believes the neighbor is getting away with murder.

A grand jury determined Monday there wasn’t enough evidence to indict John Marshall, 52, who shot neighbor Theodore “Ted” Hubbell and drove his body 26 miles from Bokeelia to downtown Fort Myers in March 2015.

“I think he intended to hurt Ted, and he saw his opportunity when he saw Ted was vulnerable on a bicycle, and jumped him,” Hubbell’s friend Jill Hammer said.

There were no eyewitnesses to the shooting, leading the grand jury to decide against charges for Marshall.

The shooting isn’t the first offense Marshall was accused of. A judge sentenced him to 22 months in prison in December 2015 for hitting a man with his truck in a Cape Coral McDonald’s parking lot.

“I don’t think John Marshall realizes he harmed more than just Ted, he harmed many, many people that loved Ted,” Hammer said.

Marshall is currently back in his Bokeelia home, according to nearby residents.