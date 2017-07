SWFL eateries Stick a Fork in Cancer

CAPE CORAL, Fla. Southwest Florida residents can go out to eat –guilt free– for a good cause to Stick a Fork in Cancer.

The following participating restaurants will donate between 10 and 20 percent of Tuesday’s profits to the American Cancer Society:

Charlotte County

Laishley Crab House at 150 Laishley Court in Punta Gorda

Harpoon Harry’s at 1200 W. Retta Esplanade in Punta Gorda

The Crepe Chef at 119 Tamiami Trail No.G in Port Charlotte

Uncle Nick’s Pizza at 3880 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte

Sam’s Subs & Soup at 21320 Gertrude Ave. in Port Charlotte

Zaxby’s at 19590 Cochran Blvd. in Port Charlotte

Carmelo’s Italian Ristorante at 209 W Olympia Ave. in Punta Gorda

Lee County

Wise Guys Deli at 2117 W. First St. in Fort Myers

Sneaky Pete’s at 3465 Bonita Beach Road No. 20 in Bonita Springs

Restoratives Cafe at 20461 S. Tamiami Trail No. 20 in Estero

Old 41 Restaurant at 25091 Bernwood Drive in Bonita Springs

All About Bagels & More at 3310 Del Prado Blvd. in Cape Coral

Zirilli’s Chilly Treats at 814 SW Pine Island Road No. 308 in Cape Coral

Maria’s Pizzeria at 1224 SE 46th Lane in Cape Coral

IL Primo Pizza & Wings at 2209 Santa Barbara Blvd. Suite 103 in Cape Coral

Collier County