State champion San Carlos Little Leaguers head to regionals

FORT MYERS, Fla. Winning the state tournament was a dream come true for an all-star team of San Carlos Park Little Leaguers.

“We’ve been practicing everyday, working hard and we win,” right fielder Ryan Greenleaf said.

The players, whose range in age from 8 to 10, will be traveling to Greenville, North Carolina on Thursday to represent Florida on a regional level at the Tournament of State Champions.

“We knew four years ago when our boys were in T-ball that we were gonna be pretty good,” coach Derek Hernandez said. “I didn’t think we were gonna be this good.”

The team has been practicing together since they were 4 years old and they hold a 10-0 record this year.

“It’s lots of teamwork and we gotta work as a team to win games,” Greenleaf said.

The team will host a fundraiser event Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Culver’s on 10050 University Plaza Dr.