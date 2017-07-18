Punta Gorda sex offender receives 21 months for failing to register

FORT MYERS, Fla. A 45-year-old Punta Gorda man received 21 months in federal prison on Tuesday for failing to register as a sex offender.

Eric David Erdmann registered as a sex offender in Oregon following a 2010 conviction for child sexual abuse, but then absconded to Cambodia, federal prosecutors said.

Erdmann was arrested in Cambodia in April 2016 after his U.S. passport was revoked, but agreed to leave the country voluntarily and relocated to Lee County, where he failed to register as a sex offender, prosecutors said.