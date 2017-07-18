Large waterspout spotted off Collier County coast
NAPLES, Fla. A large waterspout was sighted Tuesday off the coast of Collier County, the National Weather Service said.
A brief special marine warning was issued from Naples to the Collier-Lee county line until 7:30 p.m. as a thunderstorm moved along the shore.
7/18/17: SPECIAL MARINE WARNING in effect for coastal Gulf waters from Naples N to Collier Cnty line til 730 PM. Large waterspout sighted!
— NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) July 18, 2017
