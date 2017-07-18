Large waterspout spotted off Collier County coast

Published: July 18, 2017 7:29 PM EDT
Updated: July 18, 2017 7:32 PM EDT

NAPLES, Fla. A large waterspout was sighted Tuesday off the coast of Collier County, the National Weather Service said.

A brief special marine warning was issued from Naples to the Collier-Lee county line until 7:30 p.m. as a thunderstorm moved along the shore.

