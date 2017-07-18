Golisano Children’s Hospital offers free exam for young athletes

FORT MYERS, Fla. Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida is offering free electrocardiograms for young athletes this summer.

The free exams are available from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the outpatient centers at Health Park Commons on 16281 Bass Road and the Sanctuary on 8960 Colonial Center Drive.

Middle school and high school athletes are eligible, and no appointments are necessary.

“The free EKG program is just one way to try and pick up those things we don’t see that can harm our kids,” cardiologist Eric Eason said.

One in every 50,000 sudden cardiac deaths a year happen to young athletes, according to the Mayo Clinic.

“Difficulty breathing, passing out while running or playing and stamina issues should raise red flags,” Eason said.