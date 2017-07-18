1 dead following structure fire in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. One person was found dead Tuesday afternoon inside of a home on Scott Lane following a structure fire, the South Trail Fire & Rescue District said.

The blaze started at around 11 a.m. on the 6000 block of Scott Lane and was extinguished shortly after noon, officials said.

About 85 percent of the home was damaged, officials said.

The identity of the victim or the circumstances leading up to the fire are unclear at this time.

No further information was immediately available.