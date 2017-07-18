Active investigation unfolds in Lehigh Acres home invasion

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. A home was broken into early Tuesday morning near Buckingham Road, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Major Crimes Unit responded to a home invasion call around 1:30 a.m. to a house on the 1000 block of Alvin Avenue, according to deputies.

The public is not in danger from the isolated incident, deputies said.

WINK News reporter Kristin Sanchez went live via Facebook from the scene:

No further information was immediately available.