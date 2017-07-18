$4K worth of razor blade cartridges stolen in Fort Myers

ESTERO, Fla. Two suspects were accused of stealing $4,211 worth of razor blade cartridges from a Walmart on Tamiami Trail, the Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers said Tuesday.

The robbery happened on June 27 at the Walmart on 19975 South Tamiami Trail, Crime Stoppers said. The suspects, who remain at large, are believed to be responsible for a series of similar crimes throughout Southwest Florida.

Surveillance video appeared to show the suspects placing an empty clothes hamper into a shopping cart, Crime Stoppers said. The suspects then unloaded multiple boxes of razor blade cartridges into the hamper.

While the man distracted the store greeter, the woman loaded the cartridges into a silver Chrysler minivan, Crime Stoppers said.

The man was described with balding black hair and about 50 years of age, Crime Stoppers said. The woman was described with long dark hair and about 40 years of age.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers are eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or on the P3Tips mobile app.