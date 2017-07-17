Tropical Storm Don forms in Atlantic

FORT MYERS, Fla. Tropical Storm Don has formed in the Atlantic, the National Hurricane Center said.

Don is centered about 485 miles east of Barbados with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, moving west at 17 mph.

It is not forecast to impact Florida, and is expected to dissipate within 72 hours, the Hurricane Center said. But it poses a threat to some areas of the Caribbean.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Grenada and a Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Barbados, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and St. Lucia.