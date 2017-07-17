Suspected Fort Myers Shores kidnapping trio to appear in court

FORT MYERS, Fla. Three people accused of kidnapping a woman will appear in court Monday morning.

Fort Myers residents Aranyelis Garcia-Ramos, 25, Frank Ortega, 27, and Eric Gomez, 23, are accused of holding the woman against her will and terrorizing her for five days in a house at the 2000 block of Santiago Avenue, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said. They turned themselves in on June 13.

The trio faces charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.