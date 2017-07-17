Report: Boca Grande drowning victim couldn’t swim

BOCA GRANDE, Fla. The 15-year-old boy who died shortly after being rescued from the Gulf was unable to swim, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded around 5:32 p.m. Saturday to Gasparilla Island State Park at 880 Gulf Blvd. in reference to a drowning.

No parent was present on the church’s youth group trip. However, a member called 911 within one minute, after she “saw (Godrien) Marcelin go under water and not come up,” according to a witness statement.

Youth group members tried to venture further into the water to save him, but could not find him, deputies said. When law enforcement arrived on scene, other fishing boats aided the search efforts.

Marcelin’s body was found around 6:09 p.m. under 8 to 10 feet of water off Boca Grande Pass. He was pronounced dead at 6:28 p.m.

A vigil was held for Marcelin Sunday evening in the cafeteria of Port Charlotte High School, the Englewood Sun reported.