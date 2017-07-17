Pasco County officials provide update on sinkhole, water testing

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. (WTSP) Pasco County Emergency Management personnel will test the water in the Lake Padgett sinkhole for E. coli on Monday.

County officials said residents who want their water tested for E. coli for a $7 fee can do so through the Pasco County Environmental Lab.

Earlier Sunday, Emergency Management confirmed the sinkhole that destroyed two homes was not caused by a pipe burst.

The neighborhood near 21835 Ocean Pines Drive is a well-based community, according to Pasco County Emergency Management. Officials confirmed is no water piping in the area.

There was no change in the size of the sinkhole on Sunday, according to Pasco County spokesperson Kevin Guthrie.

Both homes destroyed have had sinkhole remediation in the past, according to Pasco County Emergency Management. The home at 21835 Ocean Pines Drive was built in 1993, and the home at 21825 Ocean Pines Drive was built in 1972.

On Saturday, Pasco County brought in a University of South Florida scientist, who said the water is safe to use for the four families allowed to return to their homes. Authorities will test the water starting Monday for 20 homes in the area.

Pasco County Fire Rescue was called to the scene of a depression around 7:21 a.m. Friday.