Marathon Enterprises Inc. recalls 7M pounds hot dog products

WASHINGTON Marathon Enterprises Inc. recalled more than seven million pounds of hot dog products Saturday after bone fragments were found, the United States Department of Agriculture said.

One person sustained a minor injury associated with consuming the hot dogs, but no additional injury reports were received, the Food Safety and Inspection Service said. Anyone who does suffer an injury associated with these products should contact their health care provider.

The “products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials” were found on July 10 through the FSIS’ customer complaint server, according to the USDA press release. The company is recalling 7,196,084 pounds of the products.

The recall includes the following brands:

Sabrett

Nathan’s Private Label

1906 Premium Beef Franks

Papaya King

Stew Leonard’s

Katz’s Delicatessen

Click here for a full list of recalled items.

The beef, pork and sausage products were processed between March 17 and July 4, according to a USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service press release.

The items subject to recall had the number, “EST. 8854” inside the USDA inspection mark, officials said. The products were distributed nationwide.

Consumers who have bought these products should not eat them, according to a press release. Customers are encouraged to throw them away or return the items to the original place of purchase for a refund.

Those with additional recall questions can contact John Terminello, of consumer relations, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.

General food safety questions or complaints can be made: