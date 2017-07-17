Left without your Alfred Angelo dress? Here’s a few tips
FORT MYERS, Fla. Those left without a dress following the abrupt closure of Alfred Angelo’s have a few options:
- If you already paid for your dress, try to dispute the charge with your credit card company.
- If you didn’t pay for your dress with a credit card, request a charge back.
- Customers can file a complaint with the Better Business Bureau.
- Alfred Angelo customers who paid more than half for their dress can receive half-off their dress purchase through Carina’s Bridal and Consignment.
- Here’s some more tips for Alfred Angelo customers from the Better Business Bureau.
- Customers can also send an email to the company at [email protected].
|Reporter:
|Lindsey Sablan
LindseyWINKNews