Left without your Alfred Angelo dress? Here’s a few tips

FORT MYERS, Fla. Those left without a dress following the abrupt closure of Alfred Angelo’s have a few options:

If you already paid for your dress, try to dispute the charge with your credit card company.

If you didn’t pay for your dress with a credit card, request a charge back.

Customers can file a complaint with the Better Business Bureau.

Alfred Angelo customers who paid more than half for their dress can receive half-off their dress purchase through Carina’s Bridal and Consignment.

Here’s some more tips for Alfred Angelo customers from the Better Business Bureau.

Customers can also send an email to the company at [email protected] .