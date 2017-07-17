Grand jury returns without indictment in 2015 Bokeelia shooting

FORT MYERS, Fla. A grand jury determined there wasn’t sufficient evidence to indict a man accused of shooting another man and driving his dead body 26 miles to his lawyer’s office.

John Marshall argued he shot neighbor Theodore Hubbell in self-defense on March 4, 2015, before driving with the body from Bokeelia to downtown Fort Myers. Without eyewitnesses, the grand jury decided against an indictment, the state attorney’s office said Monday.

Marshall’s attorney said his client lost several teeth when Hubbell hit him in the head with a gun before the shooting.