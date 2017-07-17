Convicted Punta Gorda 7-11 killer, arsonist to face sentencing

Published: July 17, 2017 12:11 PM EDT
Updated: July 17, 2017 12:32 PM EDT
Michael Russo faces second-degree murder and first-degree arson charges in the death of Kyle Farishian, 18, whose body was found following a fire at the 7-Eleven at Bal Harbor Boulevard and Aqui Esta Drive in November 2015.

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. A 29-year-old man convicted of killing a 7-Eleven clerk and setting the store on fire will be sentenced Monday afternoon.

Michael Russo was charged with second-degree murder and first-degree arson on June 8. He could face life in prison, the state attorney’s office said.

Farishian’s body was found after a fire in November 2015 at the convenience store at the intersection of Bal Harbor Boulevard and Aqui Esta Drive.

Following the conclusion of a two-week trial, the six-person jury deliberated for hours before producing a guilty verdict. Surveillance footage contributed to identifying Russo as a suspect in the case. However, the defense plans to appeal the decision, citing the prosecution’s inconclusive evidence.

 

 

Writer:Rachel Ravina