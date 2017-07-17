Convicted Punta Gorda 7-11 killer, arsonist to face sentencing

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. A 29-year-old man convicted of killing a 7-Eleven clerk and setting the store on fire will be sentenced Monday afternoon.

Michael Russo was charged with second-degree murder and first-degree arson on June 8. He could face life in prison, the state attorney’s office said.

Farishian’s body was found after a fire in November 2015 at the convenience store at the intersection of Bal Harbor Boulevard and Aqui Esta Drive.

Following the conclusion of a two-week trial, the six-person jury deliberated for hours before producing a guilty verdict. Surveillance footage contributed to identifying Russo as a suspect in the case. However, the defense plans to appeal the decision, citing the prosecution’s inconclusive evidence.