Alligator bites 34-year-old man at DeSoto County park

ARCADIA, Fla. A 34-year-old man suffered an alligator bite Sunday evening at DeSoto Veterans Memorial Park, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said.

Russell Mendelsohn was bitten on his left foot around 5:30 p.m. while in the Peace River at the park on 2195 American Legion Drive, according to the FWC. A trapper then removed a 6″11′ alligator.

The extent of Mendelsohn’s injuries were unclear.

No further information was immidiately available.