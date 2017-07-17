Alfred Angelo Bridal provides email address following store closures

FORT MYERS, Fla. The Alfred Angelo Bridal store is offering a line of communication for bridal parties without dresses.

The company filed for bankruptcy Friday, according to a statement, and closed hundreds of stores nationwide, including a Southwest Florida location at 5037 South Cleveland Ave.

“Alfred Angelo filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy on July 14, 2017. As a result, all stores and wholesalers are closed. Margaret Smith was appointed Chapter 7 Bankruptcy Trustee. If you wish to be contacted regarding your order status once information is available please send an email to: [email protected] We will post additional information regarding the status of dresses on this web-site as it becomes available.



We apologize for the inconvenience and hardship resulting from this event. We appreciate your patience. Thank you.”

Customers with questions can email the store at [email protected]