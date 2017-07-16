PCHS holds vigil for teen who died after rescue from Gulf

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. A vigil was held for the 15-year-old boy who died Saturday after being pulled from the water off Boca Grande Sunday evening, the Englewood Sun reports.

The Port Charlotte High School football team announced a vigil being held for fellow player, Gody Marcelin, on Facebook. The vigil began at 5 p.m. in the cafeteria at the high school on 18200 Cochran Blvd.

He died shortly after his rescue, but it’s unclear how long Marcelin was in the water, the Boca Grande Fire Department said. The strong current drew him further out.

No further information was immediately available.