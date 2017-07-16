Portion of Airport Pulling Road reopens following flooding in East Naples

Published: July 16, 2017 7:35 PM EDT
Updated: July 17, 2017 5:15 AM EDT
EAST NAPLES, Fla. A portion of Airport Pulling Road reopened Sunday evening after flooding from storms, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said.

The lanes shut down around 6:18 p.m. due to flooding, but reopened at around 7:39 p.m., according to deputies.

Deputies advised motorists to exercise caution near the intersection of Airport Pulling Road and U.S. 41, according to the tweet.

Writer:Rachel Ravina