Portion of Airport Pulling Road reopens following flooding in East Naples
EAST NAPLES, Fla. A portion of Airport Pulling Road reopened Sunday evening after flooding from storms, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said.
All lanes of Airport-Pulling Road South at Tamiami Trail East have reopened following flooding at that intersection.
— CollierCountySheriff (@CollierSheriff) July 17, 2017
The lanes shut down around 6:18 p.m. due to flooding, but reopened at around 7:39 p.m., according to deputies.
Deputies advised motorists to exercise caution near the intersection of Airport Pulling Road and U.S. 41, according to the tweet.
Please use caution near Airport Pulling Road and US 41. Airport is closed due to flooding at that intersection following today's storms.
— CollierCountySheriff (@CollierSheriff) July 16, 2017
|Writer:
|Rachel Ravina