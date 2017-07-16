FDLE issues alert for 2 missing Volusia County teens

PORT ORANGE, Fla. A missing child alert was issued for two 15-year-old girls Sunday evening, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.

Destiny Thompson, of Port Orange, was last seen on the 5800 block of West Port Drive, and Brittany Pickavance was last seen on Raintree Drive, according to the FDLE.

Pickavance was last seen wearing a white tank top and green shorts, the FDLE said.

Anyone with information should call the FDLE at 850-410-7000, the Port Orange Police Department at 386-506-5801 or 911.

No further information was immediately available.