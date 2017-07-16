3rd suspect arrested in Collier convenience store armed robberies

NAPLES, Fla. A 32-year-old man was arrested in connection to a series of June armed convenience store robberies Sunday morning, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said.

Melvin Presley, 32, of the 4400 block of Rose Avenue in East Naples, is facing charges of armed robbery, grand theft, aggravated battery, and grand theft with a firearm in relation to two armed robbery cases, according to deputies. Bond has not been set.

Jeremiah Vasquez, 34, of Francis Avenue in East Naples, and Crystal Pages, 28, of Winifred Row Lane in Golden Gate, were also arrested on June 30, and are accused of robbing Rose’s Food Mart and 7 Food Mart at gunpoint, deputies said. They face armed robbery and grand theft charges for the alleged involvement. Vasquez faces additional armed robbery, grand theft and aggravated battery associated with an armed robbery charges.

Presley is accused of involvement in the armed robberies on June 18 at the 7 Food Mart on 2332 Santa Barbara Boulevard and June 30 at Rose’s Food Mart on 1808 Santa Barbara Blvd, according to deputies.

The involvement of all three suspects in connection to two armed robberies in East Naples remains under investigation, deputies said. The alleged armed robberies took place on June 10 at Rose Supermarket 6026 Radio Road in East Naples and on June 12 at K Square Food Mart at 11466 Tamiami Trail E. in East Naples.

It’s unclear when Presley appear in court.