Witness: Grandfather shot multiple times outside Tice motel

FORT MYERS, Fla. A grandfather was shot three times outside the Palm Beach Motel┬áSaturday night, the man’s granddaughter said.

Lee County deputies shut down the westbound lane of Palm Beach Boulevard in front of the motel while they investigate.

K-9 units are also on the scene and a helicopter is searching for suspects by air.

The man’s condition and the circumstances leading up to the shooting are unclear.

No further information is immediately available.