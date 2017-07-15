Witness: Grandfather shot multiple times outside Tice motel

FORT MYERS, Fla. A grandfather was shot three times outside the Palm Beach Motel Saturday night, the man’s granddaughter said.

Lee County deputies shut down the westbound lane of Palm Beach Boulevard in front of the motel while they investigate.

K-9 units are also on the scene and a helicopter is searching for suspects by air.

The man’s condition and the circumstances leading up to the shooting are unclear.

No further information is immediately available.