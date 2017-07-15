Unconscious driver hits multiple cars in Fort Myers shopping plaza

FORT MYERS, Fla. A man is lucky to be alive after he briefly fell asleep at the wheel Saturday.

Marcos Garcia was on his way to the Burlington Coat Factory in the South Plaza shopping center when the side effect from his medication caused him to pass out for five minutes.

No injuries were reported, but Garcia did damage two other cars.

“I realized what was going on, I parked the car and the cop told me just relax,” he said. “[We] sat there, we did the field sobriety test and everything came out fine.”

Garcia was cited for the incident.