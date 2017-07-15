Suspect sought in Cape Coral convenience store robbery

CAPE CORAL, Fla. A suspect is at large following a robbery at a convenience store early Saturday morning, the Cape Coral Police Department said.

The robbery happened at around 1 a.m. at the Circle K on 3704 Skyline Boulevard, police said.

The suspect physically forced an employee back into the store and demanded cash from the register, police said. The suspect was described about 6 feet tall and he was last seen wearing a black mask, gray sweat shirt and gray and black plaid shorts.

It is unclear if the suspect was armed, as he never displayed a weapon, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cape Coral Police Department at 239-574-3223.