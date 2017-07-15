Skydiver jumped to his death after leaving video for wife

DeLAND, Fla. (WKMG) A skydiver found dead at Skydive DeLand earlier this week jumped to his death after informing his wife through a video that he was going “somewhere wonderful,” according to a police report.

The man was identified by police as Vitantonio Capotorto, 27.

DeLand police said an officer was called to Skydive DeLand and was told that Capotorto, an experienced skydiver, jumped from a plane and did not deploy his parachute.

A Skydive DeLand employee told the officer that Capotorto’s wife ran in to the business and tried to halt her husband’s jump because he had left her a “disturbing” video saying that he was not going to pull the cord of the parachute, officials said.

The worker radioed the pilot, but Capotorto had already jumped, police said.

The worker said Capotorto seemed normal before the flight, according to the police report.

Capotorto’s body was found in an open field near DeLand Municipal Airport, police said.

Skydive Deland has had five fatalities in the past four years.

Skydive DeLand is one of the nation’s busiest skydiving facilities and attracts jumpers of all skill levels.