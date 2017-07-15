Pembroke Pines teen calls 911 on drunk-driving father

MILES CITY, Fla. A 50-year-old man was arrested Thursday night after his son called 911 on him for drunk driving, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Guggino, of Pembroke Pines, was supposed to drop his 13-year-old son at football practice, but instead continued to driving toward Alligator Alley, the sheriff’s office said.

Guggino was driving all over the road and nearly crashed into a guard rail at one point, according to the sheriff’s office. Fearing for his life, the boy begged Guggino to stop, but he wouldn’t.

Deputies eventually caught up with Guggino just past State Road 29 at mile marker 82, the sheriff’s office said.

When they questioned Guggino, he couldn’t tell them his name or what day of the week it was and refused to take a sobriety test, according to the sheriff’s office.

Guggino was taken into custody, but posted a $2,000 bond.

He is now facing multiple DUI charges.

The Department of Children and Families is investigating the case.