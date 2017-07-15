Orlando driver escapes tragedy after metal object lands on top of roof

ORLANDO, Fla.(WKMG) An Orlando man driving on I-4 Saturday morning was nearly crushed by falling road debris.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a semi-truck hauling scrap metal was traveling westbound on I-4 onto the State Road 528 exit ramp when the driver lost control. The truck then hit a guardrail, causing it to overturn.

During the crash, a large piece of metal fell off the I-4 overpass and landed directly on top of a passing vehicle below driven by Jesus A. Escobar, according to the FHP.

Escobar was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center with only minor injuries.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the scrap metal truck driver, Antonio Santiago Wharton, of Kissimmee, was cited for careless driving.

The ramp from westbound SR 528 to westbound I-4 will be closed for several hours while crews work to pick up the scattered scrap metal debris from the roadway.