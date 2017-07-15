Fort Myers, Naples sidewalk sale benefits children in need

FORT MYERS, Fla. Southwest Florida residents have the opportunity to shop for a great cause Saturday at the Clothes Mentor sidewalk sale.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Clothes Mentor Naples on 9051 Tamiami Trail North and Clothes Mentor Fort Myers on 11800 South Cleveland Avenue.

Customers can purchase a shopping bag to fill with as much merchandise as possible for $20. All of the proceeds benefit the The Gabriel House in Fort Myers, a safe place for disabled, underprivileged and displaced children.