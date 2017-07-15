Falcons linebacker, Fort Myers native hosts free youth football camp

FORT MYERS, Fla. Atlanta Falcons linebacker De’Vondre Campbell hosted a free football camp Saturday for children and teens at Cypress Lake High School.

After fulfilling his lifelong goal of playing in the NFL, Campbell wants to share his love of the game with the younger generation.

“For me, it’s the fact that I didn’t have it growing up,” he said. “So I always said that when I got the opportunity, I would come back and kind of contribute and give back to the community where I grew up at.”

The Cypress Lake High grad had an excellent rookie season with the Falcons and made it to the Super Bowl.

“I did a pretty good job of catching on as I went, but I also had a lot of really good guys around me who kind of brought me along and helped me and showed me what it took,” Campbell said.

However, the person who has had the biggest influence on Campbell’s life is his mother. He wears the number 59 in her honor because that’s the year she was born.

“She is a very important person in my life,” he said. “I learned a lot from her — she taught me a lot about perseverance and even if things aren’t going your way, how to get over it.”

The Falcons play their first regular season game against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 10.