AMBER Alert issued for missing Broward County girl

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. An AMBER Alert was issued Saturday night for a 9-year-old girl.

Brianna Brown was last seen in the 800th block of Northwest First Avenue wearing a white dress ans white sweater.

She is believed to be in the company of 32-year-old Daurianne Brown, who was last seen wearing black or gray pants, a black shirt, a gold headband and carrying an oversized purse.

Daurianne Brown’s photo wasn’t immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hallandale Police Department at 954-536-2585 or 911.