1 injured in downtown Fort Myers shooting

FORT MYERS, Fla. At least one person was taken to the hospital early Saturday morning following a shooting near Hendry Street, the Fort Myers Police Department said.

The shooting happened at around 2:30 a.m. near the Downtown House of Pizza on the 1000 block of Hendry Street, police said.

One person was arrested, police said. The victims current condition is unclear.

This was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public, police said.

No further information was immediately available.