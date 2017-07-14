Serious crash shuts down I-75 northbound in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. A serious wreck has shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 near mile marker 138, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Several vehicles were involved and multiple injuries have been reported, according to the FHP.

This is the second crash to occur on Interstate 75 on Friday. The first took place Friday afternoon and shut down the left northbound lane north of the Bayshore Road exit.

No further information is immediately available.