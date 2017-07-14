Naples Nissan holds fundraiser, food drive for St. Matthew’s House

NAPLES, Fla. Donations are often made to local pantries around the holidays, but organizations such as St. Matthew’s House need the most help during the summer.

“We have mothers that come in every week that are getting groceries and diapers that haven’t eaten in a few days,” St. Matthew’s House president Vann Ellison said.

A fundraiser and food drive will take place Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Naples Nissan on 3640 Pine Ridge Road.

Southwest Florida residents are encouraged to bring canned non-perishable items, diapers and cash donations.

“Diapers are really an essential item for that struggling family,” Ellison said.

If enough diapers are donated to fill a van, the general manager at Naples Nissan will match it.

WINK News reporter John Trierweiler was live at the event.