Missing child alert issued for Alachua County girl

ARCHER, Fla. A missing child alert was issued Friday for a 14-year-old Alachua County girl, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.

Nakyia Bennett was last seen Wednesday near the 12000 block of Southwest Archer Lane, according to the FDLE.

Bennet was described as 5’04” tall and weighs 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, according to the FDLE. She was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt and blue and white striped shorts.

Anyone with information should call FDLE 1-888-356-4774 or the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office at 1-352-955-1818