Man, 27, identified as shooter in Lee County CVS murder-suicide

FORT MYERS, Fla. A 27-year-old man killed his girlfriend Monday night before turning the gun on himself, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Alejandro Manuel Luis shot Maria Delosangeles Evaristo Bautista to death outside a CVS Pharmacy at 14411 Palm Beach Blvd. after finding her there with another man, according to the sheriff’s office.

He fired at and missed the other man before shooting himself, the sheriff’s office said.

No further information is immediately available.