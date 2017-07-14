Lehigh woman accused of slapping child at summer camp

NAPLES, Fla. A 41-year-old camp counselor at the River Park Community Center was arrested Thursday for suspected child abuse, the Naples Police Department said.

Desiree Gardine, of Lehigh Acres, allegedly slapped a child across the face, causing his nose to bleed, police said. Two other counselors witnessed the slap and reported her.

Gardine claimed the slap was an “accidental hit in the face,” but witnesses told police the child was retreating from her right before she hit him.

Gardine posted a $5,000 bond and is facing child abuse charges.