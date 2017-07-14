LCSO recovers weapons stolen from locked patrol car

FORT MYERS, Fla. All of the weapons stolen from a locked patrol car at a Lee County Sheriff’s deputy’s home have been recovered, the sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Three teenagers accused of stealing a total of eight weapons on June 2 were arrested arrested Sunday, deputies said.

Joe Parker, 17, and James Mathis, 16, are facing charges of burglary to a conveyance and one count of grand theft of a law enforcement officer’s equipment, deputies said. Dominic Cicchini, 14, was also arrested and charged with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a minor.

Undersheriff Carmine Marceno issued this statement:

“Tireless and expeditious work by LCSO staff has led to the recovery of all of the weapons stolen from one of our unmarked vehicles. We committed ourselves to recovering the stolen weapons and to finding those responsible. We’re pleased to report that these objectives have been met.”