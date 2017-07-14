Increasing clouds, scattered storms for Friday

FORT MYERS, Fla. There will be a high of 92 degrees with partly cloudy skies and areas of scattered storms Friday, WINK meteorologist Mary Mays said.

“Before lunch time you could expect hit or miss showers,” Mays said. “Scattered storms will begin to develop along the coast in the afternoon and will continue throughout sunset.”

Thunderstorms are expected during afternoon and evening hours on Saturday and Sunday, according to Mays. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s.

