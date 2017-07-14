Fort Myers girl, 7, creates anti-bullying bracelet

FORT MYERS, Fla. Paisley Chapman wants to stop bullying one bracelet at a time.

The seven-year-old River Hall Elementary student, inspired by seeing one of her friends being bullied at school, has created a GPS-enabled bracelet that will notify school officials if the wearer is being bullied.

“When a kid is getting bullied, they can press that button and there’s going to be a TV in the front office so they can see the kid wherever he’s at and the bully bracelet will have your allergies, your mom and dads phone number on it and your lunch money on it,” she said.

The idea started as a science fair project with help from Paisley’s father, Timm.

“These kids, they’re trying to learn, they’re vulnerable,” he said. “They’re going through their own issues. And then you want to be attacked on a daily basis? There’s just not enough education and not enough prevention.”

Paisley is currently searching for an investor for her bracelet, which would connect to an app.