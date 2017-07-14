Family, friends to commemorate North Fort Myers murder victim

FORT MYERS, Fla. Family and friends will gather Friday morning in memory of the 77-year-old woman whose body was discovered inside a North Fort Myers apartment in June.

Joanne Leasure’s funeral will be held at 11 a.m. at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 2439 McGregor Blvd.

Leasure was described by church members as an inspiration, a church leader and a friend.

“She is not only well-known and loved here in Fort Myers, she’s well-known and loved throughout Southwest Florida,” said Jeffrey DeYoe, pastor of Covenant Presbyterian Church.

Leasure was found dead on June 21 inside her Hancock Bridge Parkway apartment. Brett Pleasant, 51, of Fort Myers, faces robbery and second-degree murder charges in her death.